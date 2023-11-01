Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III is still set to debut on Xbox Series consoles later this year

The version is being "actively playtested".

There are no doubt countless Xbox gamers out there who are desperate for a chance to check out Larian's massively acclaimed RPG, Baldur's Gate III. With previous statements suggesting that the version will be launching by the end of 2023, studio founder and CEO, Swen Vincke, has now taken to X to give an update on the version.

"Latest on the Xbox - being actively playtested, still on schedule for this year. We'll announce the exact release date when we're sure it's done."

Larian is clearly shaping up to give Xbox gamers the ultimate Christmas treat, as it's looking likely that the RPG will make its debut on the platform by the time the holidays kick off.

Will you be checking out Baldur's Gate III on Xbox?

Baldur's Gate III

