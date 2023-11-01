Baldur's Gate III is still set to debut on Xbox Series consoles later this year

HQ

There are no doubt countless Xbox gamers out there who are desperate for a chance to check out Larian's massively acclaimed RPG, Baldur's Gate III. With previous statements suggesting that the version will be launching by the end of 2023, studio founder and CEO, Swen Vincke, has now taken to X to give an update on the version.

"Latest on the Xbox - being actively playtested, still on schedule for this year. We'll announce the exact release date when we're sure it's done."

Larian is clearly shaping up to give Xbox gamers the ultimate Christmas treat, as it's looking likely that the RPG will make its debut on the platform by the time the holidays kick off.

Will you be checking out Baldur's Gate III on Xbox?