Baldur's Gate III is mentioned in the latest episode of South Park

Those watching the most recent South Park special 'Joining the Panderverse' will have seen a hilarious mention of Baldur's Gate III.

In the episode, an alternate universe version of Eric Cartman played by Janeisha Adams-Ginyard asks the question "do save games not cross multiple universes?" Stan then responds "Save games don't even cross between PCs and PS5s - why would they cross between multiple universes?"

After the episode aired, developer Larian Studios took to X and posted: While Baldur's Gate 3 saves can't cross multiversal barriers, we can confirm they do actually transfer between PC and PS5!"

The episode isn't the first time that South Park has referenced popular video games. In Make Love, Not Warcraft, South Park collaborated with Blizzard to feature gameplay of World of Warcraft. Episode Guitar Queer-O is based on Guitar Hero and Go God Go sees Cartman freeze himself so he doesn't have to wait any longer for a Nintendo Wii.