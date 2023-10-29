Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III is mentioned in the latest episode of South Park

Developer Larian Studios has shared a response to the hilarious inclusion.

Those watching the most recent South Park special 'Joining the Panderverse' will have seen a hilarious mention of Baldur's Gate III.

In the episode, an alternate universe version of Eric Cartman played by Janeisha Adams-Ginyard asks the question "do save games not cross multiple universes?" Stan then responds "Save games don't even cross between PCs and PS5s - why would they cross between multiple universes?"

After the episode aired, developer Larian Studios took to X and posted: While Baldur's Gate 3 saves can't cross multiversal barriers, we can confirm they do actually transfer between PC and PS5!"

The episode isn't the first time that South Park has referenced popular video games. In Make Love, Not Warcraft, South Park collaborated with Blizzard to feature gameplay of World of Warcraft. Episode Guitar Queer-O is based on Guitar Hero and Go God Go sees Cartman freeze himself so he doesn't have to wait any longer for a Nintendo Wii.

Baldur's Gate III

