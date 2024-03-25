Baldur's Gate III is getting more evil endings

HQ

Baldur's Gate III is one of the few RPGs that actually lets you be evil. We're not talking just being mean to NPCs here, as within the first 10 hours you can burn down a druid grove filled with refugees just to get yourself a horrible drow girlfriend.

Some have critiqued the game's evil endings, though, as it seems Larian put a lot more effort into the game's better endings. Soon, we'll hopefully see a change to that, as Larian's Swen Vincke outlined one of the main things the studio is working on right now is evil endings.

"I've seen some of them. They're really evil. So the evil players will be satisfied with that," Vincke said.

It's likely this will be one of the last major additions before things really start winding down for Baldur's Gate III. This follows the news that there will be no sequel or DLC for the game, and that Larian isn't even going to work on another D&D project.