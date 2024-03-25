LIVE
      Baldur's Gate III

      Baldur's Gate III is getting more evil endings

      Now you can enjoy being a sick, twisted villain right until the credits roll.

      HQ

      Baldur's Gate III is one of the few RPGs that actually lets you be evil. We're not talking just being mean to NPCs here, as within the first 10 hours you can burn down a druid grove filled with refugees just to get yourself a horrible drow girlfriend.

      Some have critiqued the game's evil endings, though, as it seems Larian put a lot more effort into the game's better endings. Soon, we'll hopefully see a change to that, as Larian's Swen Vincke outlined one of the main things the studio is working on right now is evil endings.

      "I've seen some of them. They're really evil. So the evil players will be satisfied with that," Vincke said.

      It's likely this will be one of the last major additions before things really start winding down for Baldur's Gate III. This follows the news that there will be no sequel or DLC for the game, and that Larian isn't even going to work on another D&D project.

      Baldur's Gate III

      Related texts

      0
      Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

      Baldur's Gate III on PS5
      REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

      Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

      0
      Baldur's Gate 3Score

      Baldur's Gate 3
      REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

      Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



