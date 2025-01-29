Baldur's Gate III is getting local co-op for Xbox Series S very soon

HQ

Larian Studios has officially moved on from Baldur's Gate III, but they can't quite let go, and late last year it was revealed that they have Patch 8 in the works. Now they've sent it out to select participants - and told us more about it in a blog post, complete with a big surprise.

The studio writes:

"Wanting to play multiplayer a little closer to home? Patch 8 will also bring split-screen to Xbox Series S consoles!"

This feature has been said to be one of the major problems Larian had with Baldur's Gate III for Xbox Series S, which caused the game to be delayed by several months for Xbox while the feature is only coming now. Better late than never, as they say.