Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III is getting crossplay and photo mode

Patch 7 won't be the final update after all.

HQ

Almost exactly a month ago, we reported that Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke made it clear that the upcoming seventh update to Baldur's Gate III would be the game's last. Exactly what made him change his mind is unknown (although we're guessing there may have been dollars involved), but via Steam they're now explaining:

"Patch 7 won't be the final update for Baldur's Gate 3. We still have a few things up our sleeve - including many community-requested features like crossplay and a photo mode to capture and share your unforgettable moments. And we're working on a host of other enhancements, from gameplay tweaks and quality-of-life improvements to bug fixes and performance optimizations."

Crossplay and photo mode for Baldur's Gate III are of course hotly anticipated and apparently that's not the only new things in the pipeline. And we suspect extremely few people are outraged by Larian's decision to break its promise by delivering more free content - quite the opposite.

