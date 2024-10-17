English
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III hotfix stops trade exploit, makes sure Wyll doesn't hate you for no reason

The developers even challenged players to see if they had another trade exploit up their sleeves.

We're a while removed from the gigantic Patch 7 for Baldur's Gate III now, but Larian is still working on the game to some degree. In proving that, they've released a new hotfix for Baldur's Gate III, which doesn't quite come with the same content as a full patch, but it adds some needed changes.

Load times have been improved, even for those carrying a lot of mods, and there are plenty of fixes to bugs, crashes, and more that players have encountered. Alongside the lines of fixing things, some gameplay has been changed. You won't be able to exploit wares anymore, as players were adding bound items and weapons to their wares, selling them, and then not losing anything from their inventories.

We know that this isn't the end for Baldur's Gate III when it comes to additional patches, and while we might never get DLC or anything like it, Larian isn't letting the game fade away anytime soon.

Baldur's Gate III

