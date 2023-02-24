Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III has split-screen co-op, supports cross-platform progression

These details comes after the reveal of the PS5 version yesterday.

Sony's recent State of Play let us know we'd be getting Baldur's Gate on the PS5 as well as PC. For some, this raised the question of cross-platform progression. Responding quickly to these concerns, Larian Studios has confirmed you can have one save across multiple platforms.

Also, if you and a friend want to team up to venture through The Forgotten Realms, you can play on splitscreen co-op, which is also supported in Baldur's Gate III.

Recently, as well as the reveal of the PS5 version, Baldur's Gate III also showed off its Collector's and Deluxe editions.

Are you excited for Baldur's Gate III?

