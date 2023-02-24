Baldur's Gate III has split-screen co-op, supports cross-platform progression

HQ

Sony's recent State of Play let us know we'd be getting Baldur's Gate on the PS5 as well as PC. For some, this raised the question of cross-platform progression. Responding quickly to these concerns, Larian Studios has confirmed you can have one save across multiple platforms.

Also, if you and a friend want to team up to venture through The Forgotten Realms, you can play on splitscreen co-op, which is also supported in Baldur's Gate III.

Recently, as well as the reveal of the PS5 version, Baldur's Gate III also showed off its Collector's and Deluxe editions.

Are you excited for Baldur's Gate III?