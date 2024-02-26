English
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III has sold over ten million copies

That's a lot of tadpoles being stuck inside people's heads.

Last year's biggest success story, Baldur's Gate III, has taken off in terms of sales. Something that is now confirmed by Larian Studios in a post on X where one of the managers announced that over ten million copies of the game have been sold.

Despite a long period in early access, Baldur's Gate III has remained hugely popular. Not least on Steam, where Larian's epic story remains among the platform's ten most played, with almost 170,000 active sessions at the time of writing.

Are you still playing Baldur's Gate III?

Baldur's Gate III

