Baldur's Gate III has sold 15 million units

The Game of the Year 2023 and one of the most awarded games at most recent gaming events and competitions, Baldur's gate 3, will not be continued by Larian Studios either in the form of a sequel or by expanding it with DLC. This may hurt many fans who were hoping for more adventures from the studio on the Sword Coast, but that doesn't mean that Larian are not grateful to the title to which they have dedicated so many years and which has now given them the financial freedom to create their new project.

In fact, during a recent interview with Exputer, the studio's CEO, Swen Vincke, confirmed that Baldur's Gate III has already sold twice as much as the studio's previous game, Divinity: Original Sin 2. According to the media outlet, DOS 2 sold around 7.5 million copies, so Baldur's Gate III has already surpassed 15 million in sales across all platforms (i.e. PC, PS5 and Xbox Series).

In the same interview, Vincke says that the project they're working on, now far removed from the Dungeons and Dragon universe, will make BG3 seem "dwarfed" in comparison. We're certainly looking forward to seeing it.