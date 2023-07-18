Baldur's Gate III has over 2000 characters to interact with

HQ

If there's one thing that developer Larian has been trying to make abundantly clear over the past few months, it's that the upcoming Baldur's Gate III is gigantic, as in absolutely huge.

They've already said that the adventure is at least 75 hours long if you speed through the story, but that we should expect 100 hours of play time. And apparently the amount of interaction with other characters is also something brutally extra.

In a new Steam post, the developer now says that there are over 2000 characters to interact with:

"With more than 2000 characters for you to interact with, different reactivities based on your chosen species and class, and a golden path that takes over 80 hours to complete, you can expect to discover a staggering amount of previously unseen content in your second or even third playthrough."

