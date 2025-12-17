Baldur's Gate III has now reached over 20 million copies sold

HQ

Baldur's Gate III charmed both players and the media when it was released in 2023, and despite being a relatively deep and more complex role-playing game, it sold incredibly well. And sales have remained strong.

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier recently interviewed Larian CEO Swen Vincke, talking about their upcoming role-playing game Divine - which was announced on Friday at The Game Awards - but of course also about Baldur's Gate III. Among other things, it was revealed that the game has now sold over 20 million copies, which of course gives Larian even more resources to put into Divinity.

Regarding the latter, Vincke also says, "I think this one is going to be way better," and explains that it is a turn-based RPG that is not based on classic pen-and-paper RPGs, but has a game system optimized for video gaming:

"This is going to be us unleashed, I think. It's a turn-based RPG featuring everything you've seen from us in the past, but it's brought to the next level."

We don't know when Divinity will actually be released, but we'll probably have to wait a couple more years before we get the chance to find out if it's actually better than the modern classic Baldur's Gate III.