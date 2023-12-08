Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III has launched on Xbox Series consoles

Following a big night at The Game Awards, Larian's RPG has finally arrived on Xbox.

Larian had a very good night at The Game Awards, winning multiple awards across a variety of categories, including the most desired award of the bunch: Game of the Year. But, receiving credit for their incredible creation wasn't the only thing Larian had planned last night, as the developer also launched the Xbox Series X/S versions of the acclaimed title.

We're told that this version of the game will include the split-screen co-op that seemed to be the primary reason the game took so long to arrive on the platform, due to the constraints and challenges that revolved around getting the feature to operate well on the Xbox Series S.

Will you be playing Baldur's Gate III on Xbox today?

Baldur's Gate III

