Baldur's Gate III has launched on Xbox Series consoles

HQ

Larian had a very good night at The Game Awards, winning multiple awards across a variety of categories, including the most desired award of the bunch: Game of the Year. But, receiving credit for their incredible creation wasn't the only thing Larian had planned last night, as the developer also launched the Xbox Series X/S versions of the acclaimed title.

We're told that this version of the game will include the split-screen co-op that seemed to be the primary reason the game took so long to arrive on the platform, due to the constraints and challenges that revolved around getting the feature to operate well on the Xbox Series S.

Will you be playing Baldur's Gate III on Xbox today?