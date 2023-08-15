Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III has been beaten in just 10 minutes

Most players take around 70 hours to beat the RPG, but someone has brought the average way down.

HQ

A Baldur's Gate III player known as Mae has managed to beat the huge RPG in just over 10 minutes.

The method can be seen below, but if you want absolutely no spoilers before you start your own adventure, Mae manages to beat the game very quickly by picking a certain Origin character. From making use of that character's ability to jump forward, they entered a conversation that shouldn't happen until much later in the game.

One of the dialogue options in that conversation leads to an ending for your party. It's not a great ending, but it is one of the 17,000 ways in which you can bring Baldur's Gate III to a close. It's impressive stuff, nonetheless, and will likely have speedrunners trying desperately to beat this time in the near future.

Have you beaten Baldur's Gate III yet?

Baldur's Gate III

