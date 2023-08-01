Baldur's Gate III has a huge file size

HQ

Baldur's Gate III is not only massive in scale, it seems, as it has now been confirmed that the game will require 122GB of storage space in order to run on PC.

In a new Steam post from Larian, a bunch of last-minute things were confirmed for Baldur's Gate III. Some were in-game, some weren't. Something that was confirmed was that the full release will cost you 122GB of storage space. This appears to be part of a continued trend towards games taking up vast amounts of space on a PC.

With Baldur's Gate III, it is more understandable as the game is massive, as we've touched on before. Also, unfortunately it appears that we won't be able to pre-load the game on PC, so those that have pre-ordered will be installing the game at release.

Are you ready to clear out space for Baldur's Gate III?