Baldur's Gate III has 17,000 endings

Baldur's Gate III looks to be a huge game, and we've already reported on the amount of hours you'll need to beat it, and how many characters you can interact with.

But, if that isn't enough to convince you that this game very well could challenge Starfield for being the largest title of 2023, we've now heard from Fextralife that the game has a possible 17,000 endings.

It's baffling to think of that many ways to bring a story to a close. It's unlikely that each variation of the ending will be massively different, but still, knowing that you and another player won't have the exact same ending so long as you make small differences in your playthroughs.