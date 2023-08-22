Baldur's Gate III had loads of cut content

HQ

It might seem hard to believe that Baldur's Gate III had any cut content, considering the sheer size and scope of the game. But, in a new post made by Reddit user Vasgorath, it appears that quite a lot of content unfortunately didn't make it in.

There are a bunch of examples in Vasgorath's post, but some of the most notable include the missing Upper City, which was meant to be a new fully explorable area that just didn't make the cut. There was also the ability to worship Shar with unique dialogue trees, something that didn't quite make it in.

From character endings to missing quests, there is plenty to look through. Still, with Baldur's Gate III offering hundreds of hours of content easily, it's clear that we've got more than enough to play with as it stands.