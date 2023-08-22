Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Destiny 2 Showcase
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Baldur's Gate III

      Baldur's Gate III had loads of cut content

      From entire areas to storylines, not everything managed to make it into this massive game.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      It might seem hard to believe that Baldur's Gate III had any cut content, considering the sheer size and scope of the game. But, in a new post made by Reddit user Vasgorath, it appears that quite a lot of content unfortunately didn't make it in.

      There are a bunch of examples in Vasgorath's post, but some of the most notable include the missing Upper City, which was meant to be a new fully explorable area that just didn't make the cut. There was also the ability to worship Shar with unique dialogue trees, something that didn't quite make it in.

      From character endings to missing quests, there is plenty to look through. Still, with Baldur's Gate III offering hundreds of hours of content easily, it's clear that we've got more than enough to play with as it stands.

      Baldur's Gate III

      Related texts

      0
      Baldur's Gate 3Score

      Baldur's Gate 3
      REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

      Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



      Loading next content