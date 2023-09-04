Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III gets an early launch release trailer for PlayStation 5

Don't miss out on a serious contender for Game of the Year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Baldur's Gate III is technically launching for PlayStation 5 on September 6 (same day as Starfield), but people who have bought the Collector's Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition actually got to start playing in time for the weekend.

To celebrate this early launch of the game, Larian Studios has now released a PS5 Early Launch Trailer that is specifically dedicated to the Sony edition of the game. Baldur's Gate III is already released for PC and is coming for Xbox Series S/X later this fall, and regardless of which format you prefer - we really think you should get this one.

HQ
Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content