Baldur's Gate III gets an early launch release trailer for PlayStation 5

Baldur's Gate III is technically launching for PlayStation 5 on September 6 (same day as Starfield), but people who have bought the Collector's Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition actually got to start playing in time for the weekend.

To celebrate this early launch of the game, Larian Studios has now released a PS5 Early Launch Trailer that is specifically dedicated to the Sony edition of the game. Baldur's Gate III is already released for PC and is coming for Xbox Series S/X later this fall, and regardless of which format you prefer - we really think you should get this one.