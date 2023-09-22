Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III finally lets you change your appearance mid-game, but there's a catch

The new magic mirror can do a lot, but it is not all-powerful.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Baldur's Gate III Patch 3 is proving to be quite substantial, as it not only brings the game to Mac, but it also allows you to change up your appearance mid-game, something that fans have been requesting since launch.

The new Magic Mirror can be found in your camp as soon as you've updated your game. There's no need to find this powerful artefact and you can change how you look whenever you like. However, there are a couple of catches to this new camp follower.

First, you can't change your race and body type. If you were a muscly orc before, you won't then be able to shrink down and be a gnome. You also can't change the appearance of Origin Characters, which is understandable as they're meant to appear a certain way.

However, if you just want to change your look, voice, and/or pronoun, the Magic Mirror has got you covered.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content