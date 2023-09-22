Baldur's Gate III finally lets you change your appearance mid-game, but there's a catch

HQ

Baldur's Gate III Patch 3 is proving to be quite substantial, as it not only brings the game to Mac, but it also allows you to change up your appearance mid-game, something that fans have been requesting since launch.

The new Magic Mirror can be found in your camp as soon as you've updated your game. There's no need to find this powerful artefact and you can change how you look whenever you like. However, there are a couple of catches to this new camp follower.

First, you can't change your race and body type. If you were a muscly orc before, you won't then be able to shrink down and be a gnome. You also can't change the appearance of Origin Characters, which is understandable as they're meant to appear a certain way.

However, if you just want to change your look, voice, and/or pronoun, the Magic Mirror has got you covered.