Baldur's Gate III finally fixes companions not following you when you jump

HQ

Baldur's Gate III is, to the eyes of many, a phenomenal game, but even if we and many other reviewers gave it 10/10, that doesn't mean it's without minor issues. One of those remaining problems players have had is that NPCs don't always follow them when they jump.

There are a good amount of sections in the game where you're required to make a brief hop to continue your journey, but for whatever reason a lot of companions just decide not to jump. This can lead to some frustrating scenarios, but as of Hotfix 15, this is no longer going to happen.

There are a bunch of other performance and crash fixes in the patch notes, which you can read here. They're mostly small fixes, but stop you from losing game save data and experiencing random, unwanted crashes.