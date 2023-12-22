Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III finally fixes companions not following you when you jump

No more of that dreaded sigh as you enter combat and spot Shadowheart 10 miles away.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Baldur's Gate III is, to the eyes of many, a phenomenal game, but even if we and many other reviewers gave it 10/10, that doesn't mean it's without minor issues. One of those remaining problems players have had is that NPCs don't always follow them when they jump.

There are a good amount of sections in the game where you're required to make a brief hop to continue your journey, but for whatever reason a lot of companions just decide not to jump. This can lead to some frustrating scenarios, but as of Hotfix 15, this is no longer going to happen.

There are a bunch of other performance and crash fixes in the patch notes, which you can read here. They're mostly small fixes, but stop you from losing game save data and experiencing random, unwanted crashes.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content