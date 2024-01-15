Baldur's Gate III earned more money on Steam in 2023 than Hogwarts Legacy and Starfield combined

HQ

2023 really was the year of Baldur's Gate III. Aside from landing all manner of awards, Larian's RPG has been a revenue behemoth too, accounting for piles and piles of cash for the developer. While the extent of how much money BG3 has already generated is unclear, a recent report from Video Game Insights, specifically the company's Global PC Market Report for 2024, we've been given an idea of just how well BG3 did on Steam.

The report notes that BG3 managed to rake in $657 million in revenue in 2023. For a point of comparison, Hogwarts Legacy was the second-biggest game of the year in this metric, and it managed to hit a peak of $341 million, with Starfield coming in third at $235 million. This means that BG3 generated more revenue in 2023 than Hogwarts Legacy and Starfield combined last year.

Otherwise, the report does also show the top 10 games in a revenue sense, and while many are quite expected, there are some surprises among the list. Resident Evil 4 comes in fourth at $159 million, Sons of the Forest lands fifth at $116 million, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is sixth with $87 million, EA Sports FC 24 comes seventh at $81 million, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is eighth at $68 million, then comes the indie sensation of Lethal Company in ninth at $52 million, before Cities: Skylines II in tenth at $50 million.

Looking ahead to 2024, we also get a glimpse at what the Steam community are regarding as their most anticipated titles, with Enshrouded leading the pack and Unrecord, Dark and Darker, The First Descendant, Dragon's Dogma 2, Hades II, and more making up this list.