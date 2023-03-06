Baldur's Gate III Early Access owners will get a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition

HQ

Larian Studios has confirmed that anyone who currently owns the Early Access version of Baldur's Gate III on PC, will be getting a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, when it fully launches in August.

As noted in a tweet, we're told: "If you already own Baldur's Gate 3 on PC, or purchase it in Early Access before launch, you get a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition on launch day".

As for when Baldur's Gate III will be debuting, the title will drop on PC and PlayStation 5 on August 31, and will also be coming to Xbox Series consoles in the future, although later than intended due to Larian facing some development issues with the platform.