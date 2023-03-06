Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III Early Access owners will get a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition

Roll on launch day in August.

HQ

Larian Studios has confirmed that anyone who currently owns the Early Access version of Baldur's Gate III on PC, will be getting a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, when it fully launches in August.

As noted in a tweet, we're told: "If you already own Baldur's Gate 3 on PC, or purchase it in Early Access before launch, you get a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition on launch day".

As for when Baldur's Gate III will be debuting, the title will drop on PC and PlayStation 5 on August 31, and will also be coming to Xbox Series consoles in the future, although later than intended due to Larian facing some development issues with the platform.

Baldur's Gate III

