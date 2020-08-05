Baldur's Gate III Early Access delayed, details inbound

You're watching Advertisements

One of the most anticipated games of the summer is Baldur's Gate III. The latest entry in the classic RPG series was scheduled to hit early access in August.

Well, the plan has been changed. Developer Larian Studios just announced that Baldur's Gate III won't arrive this month as planned after all. However, don't worry yet because "it's just around the corner", they added on Twitter. So, when will we discover the new early access release date then?

On August 18th at 10 AM PT (that's 6 PM BST), they will hold a livestream called "Panel From Hell", featuring Geoff Keighley, Chris Perkins, and Larian boss Swen Vincke. According to the studio, the revised release date will be announced at the event along with other "big news".

You can watch the livestream on YouTube or Twitch.