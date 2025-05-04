Baldur's Gate III DLC would have been the "boring" option, says Larian boss

HQ

After the release and worldwide success of Baldur's Gate III, Larian Studios shocked a good number of us when they revealed they weren't going to be working on a sequel or major expansion. It seemed like a logical thing, but to Swen Vincke, it was a boring option.

Speaking with GameSpot in a recent interview, Vincke explained why the studio went after what it wanted to do, rather than what the developers felt like they should do. "We heard it's what we were supposed to do, right? You've got a huge game, a huge hit, and you've gotta make DLC this and DLC that and DLC there," Vincke said.

"And then the moment that we had some time to think, we realised, 'What are you doing?'. Progressive insight is not a bad thing, so sometimes you go down the wrong path and then say, 'Oh fuck it', and just change course," Vincke continued.

With such goodwill brought about by Baldur's Gate III, Larian is a trusted hand with whatever they work on next. Currently, they have two projects in the works, but it's likely going to be some time before we see either of them.