Baldur's Gate III director says single player games aren't dead, they just have to be good

It's that time of year again, according to Swen Vincke, when single player games are again called into question. For years now, it appears there's a debate that pops up every now and again about the future of single player games.

According to the Baldur's Gate III director, he's heard chatter of important figures within the gaming industry around single player games not having a future, especially big single player games. As someone who directed one of the best single player experiences of recent years (co-op is included but not required), Vincke of course takes issue with this sentiment.

"That time of the year again when big single player games are declared dead. Use your imagination. They're not. They just have to be good," Vincke wrote. "The problem is that this type of attitude has consequences. Because before you know it becomes a mantra. So this is just me trying to give some counterweight. I think good single player games will continue to do as well as they have always done. They just need to be good and innovate enough."

In this year already, we've seen Kingdom Come: Deliverance II achieve great things, and with the year still having plenty of highly anticipated single player games left to come, we imagine that there will be more success stories heading our way.

Vincke's sentiment sounds positive for single player games, but in the modern gaming age, both single player and multiplayer games can't get by on simply being good. There are great games that can still see a studio get shut down, and so it's not always the case that a single player title will fail because it wasn't good enough. Still, that shouldn't stop important people in the industry from believing in single player.