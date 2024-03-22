English
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III did have DLC at one point, but it was cancelled

The team started work on it, but then decided they were going to close the book on the RPG instead.

Yesterday, we got the sad news that Larian would not be making either a DLC for Baldur's Gate III or Baldur's Gate IV. Now, we have a bit more information on why that decision was made by Larian lead Swen Vincke.

Speaking to IGN, Vincke gave the full story behind how the team actually began work on a DLC, only for him to pull the plug. "Because of all the success, the obvious thing would have been to do a DLC, so we started on one. We started even thinking about Baldur's Gate 4. But we hadn't had closure on BG3 yet, and to jump forward on something new felt wrong," he began.

"You could see the team was doing it because everyone felt like we had to do it, but it wasn't really coming from the heart, and we're very much a studio from the heart. It's what got us into misery, and it's also been the reason for our success."

After a Christmas vacation, Vincke came back to Larian and had what he thought would be sad news for the team. After telling them they would be working on plans they had before Baldur's Gate III, they were surprisingly "elated."

"I thought they were going to be angry at me because I just couldn't muster the energy. I saw so many elated faces, which I didn't expect, and I could tell they shared the same feelings, so we were all aligned with one another. And I've had so many developers come to me after and say, 'Thank god.'"

It's bittersweet to hear that the team isn't working on Baldur's Gate III content. While the game definitely feels finished, fans are always going to want more, but to know the team wouldn't have had their hearts in it means we're probably better off leaving Faerun right as it is.

Baldur's Gate III

