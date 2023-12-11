Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III developers want RPGs to get weird following the game's success

They also hope it can inspire indie creators who've been making turn-based RPGs for years.

HQ

After winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards and The Golden Joysticks, it seems very little can stop Larian Studios' epic RPG. Speaking recently about its success, some of the developers spoke about how they hope it will inspire changes in the industry.

"I want to see people go off on all kinds of weird tangents, trying to look for how we improve this," said lead systems designer Nick Pechinen to GQ. The head of production David Walgrave spoke further on how in the past publishers would've said a game like Baldur's Gate III wouldn't sell.

"During the '90s, it felt as if turn-based was not cool anymore. When we started with the Kickstarter for [Divinity: Original Sin] publishers had been telling us for a decade, 'This is never gonna sell.'" Writing director Adam Smith wants this new game to "kick the doors open."

"If you look at the indie space, RPGs never went away. People can go to a publisher and say, 'Well, look what it fucking did for them," he said.

It's likely we won't see the full impact of Baldur's Gate III for years to come, but it's tough to imagine the industry not taking notes after this blinder of a success.

Baldur's Gate III

