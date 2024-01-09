Baldur's Gate III developer says it's understandable if you don't like Act 3

HQ

Larian certainly feels like the studio to watch right now, and following the success Baldur's Gate III saw at The Game Awards we caught up with senior RPG designer Anna Guxens to talk a little bit about the game and the reception it has got.

As well as being very humble about the success of Baldur's Gate III, telling us she didn't even expect Larian to win anything, Guxens also spoke about where the game could've perhaps been improved. A lot of criticism has pointed towards Act 3, which she understands:

"Each act has its own flavour," Guxens begins. "Especially Act 2 specifically has a very strong closing moment that just shuts down a whole era of it and then starting off in Act 3 especially if you have so many hours running in the rest of the game can feel like a much different tone and very drastically changing, right?"

"I think it's valid because some people enjoy the tone of Act 3 the most some people enjoy the tone of Act 2 the most I understand how this shift is something that's challenging to overcome especially, but give it a chance and it's something that we'd be mindful of moving forward as well of just seeing how we handle this tone shift so that things are less drastic."

Since the game first launched, we have seen a lot of performance problems fixed with Act 3, and while it definitely does shift up the tone and focus of the game a lot, as has been mentioned this is something some players love while others don't care for.

What do you think? Is Act 3 the best part of Baldur's Gate III? Let us know and watch the rest of our exclusive interview below: