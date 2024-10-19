English
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III dev is sick of scalpers

"If you're buying it to trade, all you're doing is making someone sad."

If gamers have anything to fear besides the depths of their wallet when they go to buy an expensive Collector's Edition, it is scalpers. Before you can remember your PIN code, you'll find that stocks have sold out, and are going on eBay for ten times the original price.

Larian Studios' Michael Douse (via TheGamer) took to Twitter/X to call out scalpers for grabbing the Baldur's Gate III Collector's Edition stocks. In the post, he shows a picture of a CE going for £2,900 on eBay, which is a stark increase from the £217 the edition is meant to go for.

There have been efforts to prevent scalpers from buying up stocks in the past, but it seems a trend that won't stop so long as there's even a whiff of profit for the most annoying people you can imagine.

Baldur's Gate III

