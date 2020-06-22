Baldur's Gate III could hit consoles down the line

You're watching Advertisements

Larian Studios' entry into the world of Baldur's Gate has been said to be hard to potentially bring to consoles in the past but it seems as though it's not impossible as a console version hasn't been ruled out. In a recent interview with Gamespot, Larian's Swen Vincke stated that while the developer's focus is all-in on PC and Stadia and getting those formats to work, the door to a console port of Baldur's Gate III is not shut completely; "We're going to first focus very hard on getting those two to work, and then we'll see what happens".

Larian Studios previous titles, Divinity: Original Sin and its sequel Divinity: Original Sin II were both masterfully adapted to consoles, so we would think the studio would do a great job adapting this isometric RPG as well when the time comes (if it ever does). Check the full interview out over at Gamespot.