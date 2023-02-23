Baldur's Gate III confirms release date and PlayStation 5 version

HQ

Since it was first announced four years ago, Baldur's Gate 3 was set to be one of the most important pure role-playing games of the era, and after the first hands-on experience and successive updates since it >launched early access for PC in 2020, it has certainly delivered on its promise. Now the moment of truth is approaching, and Larian Studios wanted to make a splash tonight at PlayStation's State of Play by showing the Baldur's Gate III story trailer, its final release date, and also the announcement of the PlayStation 5 version (console exclusive for the time being).

The new trailer below introduces us to a cast of archetypal characters in which the player will take on the role of a warrior afflicted by a parasite introduced into his head by the race of the Mind Flayers in an attempt to override his will, but which instead gives him new abilities with which to fight the sea that plagues this plane of the Forgotten Realms.

The entire trailer was captured on the PS5 version, which will be released alongside the full PC version on 31 August 2023. Larian has also unveiled a collector's edition of both versions priced at €269.99, which includes a limited and numbered edition certificate, a 25cm tall, 1.1 kilogram diorama with figures of anMind Flayer fighting a Drow (a dark elf), a hardcover art book, a Tadpole keychain, an exclusive 20-sided die, a set of stickers, character sheets inspired by the game's allied characters, a Magic: The Gathering card kit, a cloth map of Faerun, and the digital copy of the game. You can pre-order this exclusive edition from here.