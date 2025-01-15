English
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III celebrates 100 million mod downloads by giving a character a serious chest upgrade

Withers with big naturals? Maybe we're not living in the worst timeline after all.

While Baldur's Gate III is a tremendous game to play vanilla, plenty of people have been installing mods to spice up their experience in Faerun. From mods that add new armour, weapons, hair and facial features, to sillier mods such as those that turn every enemy into a massive rabbit or your player into a wheel of cheese.

Larian Studios recently confirmed that 100 million total mods had been downloaded for the game, and they celebrated the announcement with a picture of Withers, the friendly lich that helps you restore dead characters to life, having quite the new pair of features on his chest.

Withers with big naturals is exactly the type of mod you'd think, and while Larian hasn't made it official by including it in the game, it's clear they're fans of making a busty lich help you out.

