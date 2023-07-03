Baldur's Gate III can take 100 hours for a normal playthrough

HQ

Baldur's Gate III looks to be one of the biggest RPGs ever, with hundreds of hours of cutscenes, an expansive roster of races, subraces, and classes to choose from, along with a huge world to explore, it's safe to say there's a lot to do.

Now, the Larian Studios CEO has confirmed that it takes "between 75 and 100 hours" for a standard run through of Baldur's Gate III.

"There will be people who will be way over that, the ones who want to do everything," he added. "They will probably hit 200 hours, I think. On average, we're seeing people who are going through take about 75 to 100 hours."

"It has an enormous amount of replay because there are so many ways to do things. I think people will re-roll a lot. We have this insane amount of classes, sub-classes, races, and sub-races. This is not a small game where you'll be done within a month. You will be playing it in bits and chunks. Maybe you will drop in with a friend in multiplayer - we have drop-in/drop-out multiplayer also. There are so many ways of playing it. We saw with [Divinity: Original Sin 2] also, people played it for years. There are still quite a lot of people playing it, still discovering new things that are in there. This one is significantly bigger, with significantly more layers of depth to it also. I don't think you'll be done in a month, is what I'm saying."



Baldur's Gate III launches on the 3rd of August for PC, and on the 6th of September for PS5.