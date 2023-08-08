Baldur's Gate III boss: Studio's next game won't be as big

HQ

Baldur's Gate III, Larian Studios' highly anticipated sequel to Bioware's old classic, is enjoying huge success right now. With 2.5 million copies sold in early access before it was even released last Friday, and more than 800,000 (!) concurrent players on Steam just days after release. But then it has also been in development for over six years, boasting 17,000 different endings and 2000 unique characters to interact with. All in all, a crazy ambitious game that apparently lives up to expectations.

The boss of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, however, revealed in a recent interview withBloomberg that the next game will certainly not be of the same magnitude.

Vincke said he doesn't yet know what Larian will do next, although he hinted that he hopes to work on multiple games and expressed a desire to make something smaller next time. He certainly doesn't want to spend another six years developing a single game, he said.

We already know that Larian will work on another Divinity game at some point, but it seems that the next title in its acclaimed series will not have the same scale as Baldur's Gate III.

What do you want to see next from Larian?