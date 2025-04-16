Baldur's Gate III: All the Patch 8 Subclasses Explained

HQ

Baldur's Gate III Patch 8 is out now, and alongside a whole host of changes, bug fixes, and more, it gives us a whopping twelve new subclasses to enjoy, giving each main class one extra option when it comes to specialisation. If you're looking to make a charismatic Rogue or study the stars as a Druid, here are each of the subclasses, with a simple guide to what they do best.

Barbarian - Path of the Giants

Starting with the toughest, meanest class around, the Barbarian is getting a subclass focused around the elemental powers and size of giants. You'll grow in size when you rage, as well as get the ability to throw things and people over greater distances. Perfect for when a difficult boss is a bit too far from the bottomless pit you want to chuck them in. If your hands aren't free, the Boots of the Giants bonus action lets you kick a target a good distance too. Moreover, if you're planning to be the party pack mule, you get increased carrying capacity with your giant-sized pockets. With the elemental powers of the giants as well, you can imbue weapons and thrown attacks with different elemental damage types.

Bard - College of Glamour

If you thought your Bard just wasn't fabulous enough, now you can give them an extra sparkle with the College of Glamour. Focusing largely on charming both allies and enemies, the College of Glamour subclass can grant temporary HP to allies, which makes enemies risk being charmed when they attack them. The Mantle of Majesty also lets this Bard command charmed enemies, making them flee, drop their weapons, cower, or do anything else you might like them to do (within reason and game mechanics, of course).

This is an ad:

Cleric - Death Domain

Death Domain Clerics have well and truly proven they weren't just in an emo phase and have given into the lifestyle wholeheartedly. They dabble in necromancy, with new cantrips like Toll the Dead and extra spells to give them a more evil and edgy vibe. You can also explode enemy bodies for more damage, and imbue weapon attacks with extra necrotic damage if you're going for a more melee-focused Cleric build.

Druid - Circle of Stars

This one's for the astronomy girlies. Instead of using your Wild Shape to turn into animals, you can use its charges to gain certain star forms which grant bonuses. Dragon gives you a minimum roll of 10 on concentration checks as well as the Dazzling Breath bonus action, Chalice grants a new ability used whenever you heal someone with a spell slot, and Archer lets you plink away at foes for extra damage with a bonus action. You can also use all your spells while in Starry Form, and these forms will increase in power as you level up, making them a tempting alternative to just becoming an Owlbear and crushing everyone.

This is an ad:

Fighter - Arcane Archer

Similar to the Battle Master, the Arcane Archer grants Fighters new attacks that can add extra damage, buff them and debuff enemies. From level 3, they'll be able to pick out new ways to infuse your ranged attacks with magic. Curving Shot also allows you to hit another enemy within range, even when you miss your intended foe. Just like Wanted's bullet curving, but in a fantasy setting. Some new shooting animations have also been included, but largely, like with other Fighter subclasses, the main goal here is just to hit enemies, and keep on hitting them until they're dead.

Monk - Way of the Drunken Master

Channelling all the energy of an MMA viewer who's just finished their ninth pint, the Drunken Master believes they can take down any foe while absolutely bladdered. The only difference is that the Monk subclass is actually right about that. Drinking alcohol restores Ki for the Drunken Master, and they can also punch their booze into an enemy, making them unsteady while the Monk gains a buff in turn. When an enemy is drunk, the Drunken Master also gains access to new attacks, which deal increased damage to their inebriated targets.

Paladin - Oath of the Crown

The biggest law keeper if there ever was one in the world of Dungeons & Dragons, the Oath of the Crown Paladin believes the only rules worth following are those of the law, and serve society and civilisation rather than a god or patron necessarily. Divine Allegiance lets them take incoming damage to allies, and restore health, and Champion Challenge makes all enemies want to hit you instead of your friends. Just make sure you're building a tank when you take this class. There's also some new lore attached to this Oath, as well as some new scolding from the Oathbreaker Knight if you fail to uphold law and order.

Ranger - Swarmkeeper

If you like the idea of being surrounded by bees or hive-minded, insect-like spirits, then first of all, gross, and second of all, you'll probably enjoy the Swarmkeeper Ranger. Three different swarms can surround you in battle. The Legion of Bees can attack and deal piercing damage, push enemies away or teleport you to a safe location. The Cloud of Jellyfish can deal lightning damage, shock enemies, and teleport too. The Flurry of Moths does psychic damage, can blind enemies, and as with the others, it can teleport as well. If you're not quite liking your bees and want to change them for moths, you can swap swarm each level.

Rogue - Swashbuckler

Ahoy, matey, if you don't like sneaking in the shadows and instead want to be at the front of the fighting, then a Swashbuckler's dirty fighting is going to offer a seriously different way to play Rogue. Throwing sand in your enemies' eyes has a chance to blind them, and you can disarm foes by throwing your own weapon at them, too. Also, if you attack a foe, they won't be able to take opportunity attacks against you should you decide you don't actually want the smoke.

Sorcerer - Shadow Magic

Remember when we talked about the Death Domain Cleric being the supreme edgelord? Well, the only challenger to that title is the dark Shadow Magic Sorcerer, who gets their power from the Shadowfell. With the ability to avoid lethal damage, instead dropping to 1HP when reaching 0, as well as being able to teleport in dim light or darkness, summon a deadly shadow hound, and see through even magical darkness, this subclass is more than just a lot of black eyeliner and musty t-shirts. You'll also get some additional, twisted spells to add to your Sorcerer.

Warlock - The Hexblade

Also gaining their power from the Shadowfell, the Hexblade Warlock is all about getting kills with its Hexed weapons, so that it can turn felled humanoid enemies into twisted beings of the Shadowfell. Your expanded spells will help you stay in the fight and deal additional damage, and when you reach 10th level, you even have a 50% chance to nullify any attack with a reaction. You'll also almost definitely want to pair this with the Pact of the Blade Boon at level 3 so you've got the maximum melee potential.

Wizard - Bladesinging

Melee Wizards, who would have guessed? With pretty much every school of magic already being covered in the Wizard's pre-existing subclasses, Larian has stepped to the side of what you'd expect a Wizard to be, and given us Bladesinging. Bladesingers get access to the Bladesong action, giving them bonuses to dodge, constitution saving throws and their melee attacks. Also, there are some neat spellcasting animations for when a Wizard has a sword equipped, which make for a nice touch.

Of course, we've not gone over every upgrade you'll get with these subclasses, but from this list hopefully you'll know what you're getting in for when you pick out the subclass for your new Tav or Durge. Which will you be picking?