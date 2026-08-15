Baldur's Gate III actor Devora Wilde is also a prolific Warhammer 40,000 star, even if she's unaware of every game she's been in

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Pretty much everyone who starred in Baldur's Gate III is popping up all over the place in video games these days. Jennifer English is blessing other games with her GOTY luck, Samantha Beart is on a great run of starring in plenty of indies and AAA projects, and Devora Wilde is in so much stuff sometimes she has to be reminded what she's starred in. That was the case for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, at least, where Wilde only knew she was in the game after it came out.

Speaking in an interview with IGN (transcription via PC Gamer), Wilde revealed that she was completely unaware of her starring in the game. "I had to go through like all my stuff, all my emails, try and match up the codename of the game with the actual game. And then in the end I realized I was in that game," she explained.

In the NDA-riddled world of gaming, it's understandable that an actor doesn't know about every role they've played. Wilde isn't donning any ceramite power armour to play a Space Marine in the game, either, and instead plays a servo-skull as well as a Cadian soldier.

Wilde has starred in other Warhammer 40,000 projects, playing Tzarina Katarin Bokha in Total War: Warhammer III, as well as an Abitrator in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and a Sister of Battle in the Penitence animation.