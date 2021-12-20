Cookies

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance is out on PC now

The game landed on consoles earlier this year.

An upgraded version of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance landed on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 4/5 earlier this year, 20 years after the original being released. Back then, we were told that a PC port was also coming, but we didn't know when.

Well, as a Christmas gift, the PC version of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance is available on Steam, Epic, GOG, Mac and Microsoft Store now,
Black Isle Studios announced.

Being described as "an epic Dungeons & Dragons adventure filled with intense action, intricate puzzles and sinister intrigue", this holiday seems to be a perfect timing to enjoy Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance on PC, if this is your cup of tea.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance

