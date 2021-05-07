Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance coming for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

One of the most underrated games from PlayStation 2 and Xbox was the old co-op adventure Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance. It was released back in 2001, so chances are some of you reading this might have missed it.

Fortunately, you are about to get the opportunity to do so. Interplay has announced that they are releasing a 4K version for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is not a remaster or a remake, but we think it isn't necessary as this one really holds up thanks to the design choices made.

So when will we get to play it? The answer is: today. At a reduced price. Do you remember this classic and are you looking forward to try it out again (or for the first time)?