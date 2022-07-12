Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 remaster is coming next week

Interplay Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast has announced that the remaster of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 will in fact be launching on all platforms next week. Set to bring the iconic action-RPG to fans almost two decades after its original launch back in 2004, this version of the game will support local co-op play, as well as 4K resolution support.

Set to arrive on both current and last-gen consoles, we're also told that Steam Deck users will be able to play the game on the platform, as it has been verified and certified for the system. On top of this, the game will of course support fully-voiced dialogue from an "all-star cast", plus all 80 levels from the original game.

As for when exactly this remaster of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 will land, that date is set for July 20, 2022.