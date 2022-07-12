Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 remaster is coming next week

It'll be available on PC and consoles and will support 4K resolution.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Interplay Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast has announced that the remaster of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 will in fact be launching on all platforms next week. Set to bring the iconic action-RPG to fans almost two decades after its original launch back in 2004, this version of the game will support local co-op play, as well as 4K resolution support.

Set to arrive on both current and last-gen consoles, we're also told that Steam Deck users will be able to play the game on the platform, as it has been verified and certified for the system. On top of this, the game will of course support fully-voiced dialogue from an "all-star cast", plus all 80 levels from the original game.

As for when exactly this remaster of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 will land, that date is set for July 20, 2022.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2

Related texts



Loading next content