Baldur's Gate and Clair Obscur voice actors to lead Surgent Studios' Dead Take

At the start of June, we got to tell you all about the next project from developer Surgent Studios. Previously known as the creator of Tales of Kenzera: Zau, the studio will soon be looking to head in a new direction, leaving behind colourful action platforming for gripping psychological horror in the game Dead Take.

When the game was announced, it was noted that it would feature a stacked cast and that we'd get to learn who these individuals are in the coming weeks and months. Well, that time has arrived and now the two leading stars have been confirmed.

Helming Dead Take is Baldur's Gate III and Resident Evil Village's Neil Newbon and Final Fantasy XVI and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Ben Starr. We aren't told anything about the roles the two actors will play, but creative director Abubakar Salim has shared a bit of insight.

"As actors in games and beyond, Neil, Ben, and I have leaned on each other through some extremely gruelling times. In those moments, we exchanged some of the horror stories that built the foundations of this game. Not only do they bring considerable talent to the project, but they also helped create a space in which we could all be truly raw and honest. I can't wait for you to see the calibre of their performances in Dead Take."

HQ

As for what to expect from Dead Take, the game follows an actor who travels to a secluded Hollywood Hills mansion in search for a lost friend, only to find themselves trapped by escape room-style puzzles, while uncovering dark and twisted secrets that shine a spotlight on the entertainment industry.

Dead Take is expected to launch this year on PC.