Baldur's Gate 3 won't be coming to Switch 2 after all

Bad news for those who had hoped to play Baldur's Gate 3 on Nintendo's latest handheld console. During a Q&A session on Reddit today, Larian boss Swen Vincke confirmed that the acclaimed role-playing game will not be coming to Switch 2 - even though the team would have loved to port the game - it simply wasn't their decision to make.

Vincke said that:

"We would have loved to, but it wasn't our decision to make."

Obviously this is somewhat of a bummer, especially since the hardware itself is quite capable and the console actually supports mouse input thanks to the new controllers. In short, at least on paper, the Switch 2 would have been perfect for Baldur's Gate 3. Vincke did not go into exactly why the port was stopped, but according to rumors it is due to licensing issues with the IP holders Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast.

Vincke did however mention that Larian will be considering releasing its upcoming fantasy blockbuster - Divinity - on the console. And their technical team are supposedly looking forward to the challenge, when the time comes.

Were you hoping to play Baldur's Gate 3 on Switch 2?