Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay reveal to happen next week

Those excited for the third instalment in the legendary RPG franchise Baldur's Gate can get ready to feast their eyes upon some gameplay in the coming week. Developer Larian Studios announced, through the video that you can check out below, that the gameplay reveal of Baldur's Gate III will be streamed live from PAX East this coming Thursday, February 27, at 8:30 pm (GMT), so those who can't make it to Boston will be able to watch it from the comfort of their own home.

Larian also revealed that a special guest will be joining the team on stage, so stay tuned for that.