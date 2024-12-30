English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate 3 fans map out the party's besties and frenemies

A community effort uncovers surprising dynamics among the game's beloved companions.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Baldur's Gate 3 community never ceases to amaze. A dedicated fan, with the help of datamined dialogue files, has revealed which companions in the RPG align the most—and least—when it comes to decision-making. According to a Reddit post by user Tarrasque-Named-John, the fan painstakingly analyzed approval and disapproval mechanics to measure agreeability among the game's characters.

The findings are as entertaining as they are insightful. Minsc and Karlach, for instance, share a whopping 97% alignment, making them the ultimate besties. Meanwhile, Astarion and Wyll sit on opposite ends of the spectrum, agreeing on only half of the player's choices. These contrasts highlight not just the depth of Larian Studios' writing but also how moral alignment shapes each companion's personality.

Beyond approval rates, the fan also tallied the total number of agreements between characters, crowning Wyll and Karlach as the game's "official" best friends. On the flip side, Minthara's interactions with Jaheira and Minsc revealed her as the party's least agreeable member.

The research underscores the creativity of the Baldur's Gate 3 fandom and their desire to dive deep into the game's lore and mechanics. Are you surprised by the results—or does it all make perfect sense?

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content