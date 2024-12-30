Baldur's Gate 3 fans map out the party's besties and frenemies

HQ

The Baldur's Gate 3 community never ceases to amaze. A dedicated fan, with the help of datamined dialogue files, has revealed which companions in the RPG align the most—and least—when it comes to decision-making. According to a Reddit post by user Tarrasque-Named-John, the fan painstakingly analyzed approval and disapproval mechanics to measure agreeability among the game's characters.

The findings are as entertaining as they are insightful. Minsc and Karlach, for instance, share a whopping 97% alignment, making them the ultimate besties. Meanwhile, Astarion and Wyll sit on opposite ends of the spectrum, agreeing on only half of the player's choices. These contrasts highlight not just the depth of Larian Studios' writing but also how moral alignment shapes each companion's personality.

Beyond approval rates, the fan also tallied the total number of agreements between characters, crowning Wyll and Karlach as the game's "official" best friends. On the flip side, Minthara's interactions with Jaheira and Minsc revealed her as the party's least agreeable member.

The research underscores the creativity of the Baldur's Gate 3 fandom and their desire to dive deep into the game's lore and mechanics. Are you surprised by the results—or does it all make perfect sense?