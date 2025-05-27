Balatro's PlayStation Platinum Trophy has only been acquired by 0.1% of players

HQ

It's no secret that beating Balatro is a challenge in the first place, never mind doing everything in the game and acquiring the Platinum Trophy, if you're a PlayStation user. In fact, this is such a rare and difficult feat that only 0.1% of players have ever managed to snag the award, and one of these few folk is the very person behind the design of the PS4 and PS5.

Yep, Mark Cerny is a Balatro Platinum owner, something the lead system architect revealed to fans in a post on X. Cerny also used the opportunity to explain the effort that has gone into acquiring the award, noting the following:

"After seven months and hundreds of hours, proud to join the 0.1% of players that have achieved Platinum on Balatro! Kudos to @LocalThunk for the incredibly deep gameplay".

If you're interested in attempting to snag this Trophy (or getting all of the Gamerscore on Xbox), you can find the full Trophy list as per PSN Profiles here, where it notes that the award has been achieved by 1.74% of players, which is higher than Cerny's figure but still very, very low and rare.