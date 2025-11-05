Balatro's Joker stuns in upcoming 2026 calendar

HQ

Ben Starr never did any voice acting for Balatro. The incredibly popular card game doesn't have voice acting, really. Yet, when someone was needed to dress up like a clown or joker and take some awards home for Balatro, Starr volunteered as tribute.

Since then, he's been appearing as a live-action Balatro Joker, and now has his very own calendar dedicated to his incredible cosplay. As you can check out on Fangamer's site, the 2026 Balatro calendar features 13 images of Starr dressed as various Jokers from the game.

There's a stand-up comic Joker for May, a vampire for October, and a Santa Joker hugging a Christmas tree for December. The calendar costs 20 Euros and comes with a condensed 2027 calendar on the final spread, too. All profit from the calendars will go to Extra Life and Special Effect, so if you do pick one up, know that your money isn't just going to LocalThunk's already sizeable pockets.

This is an ad: