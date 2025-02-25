Balatro wins its PEGI rating battle to have its 18+ rating reduced

HQ

When Balatro debuted last year, it didn't take long for the popular and acclaimed game to be met with its first major crisis. This came in a rating change that saw the title altered from 3+ to 18+ because PEGI had fears that it entices gambling and therefore should not be applicable to younger audiences. LocalThunk fought back and claimed that while the game had gambling-inspired elements, it never actually requires the player to gamble.

This saga continued for a while, with LocalThunk routinely stressing that the game doesn't feature gambling nor promote spending with real money, something PEGI fought back on by stating that its recent guideline firmly outlines that each and every game with gambling references must be rated 18+. This seemed to be a pretty clear final nail in the coffin for Balatro's non-18+ hopes, but was it...?

PEGI has now come out and rescinded its 18+ rating for Balatro, noting that the game can have its rating lowered to 12. The statement from PEGI notes that Balatro's defence remained very similar, in that another game with gambling-inspired mechanics recently had its rating lowered to 12, meaning Balatro should be granted the same treatment.

PEGI has taken this information to heart and decided "although the game features a slot machine mechanic, there were no specific transferable gambling skills and the game can therefore be rated PEGI 12."

The ratings board continues: "PEGI acknowledges the finding of the Complaints Board appeals panel in regards to amending the classifications of these games. The PEGI system continuously evolves in line with cultural expectations and the guidance of independent experts who support our assessment process. PEGI strives to apply ratings criteria fairly, consistently, and transparently to ensure that audiences understand the type of content that is present in games.

"At this moment, any teaching or glamorisation of simulated gambling automatically leads to a PEGI 18 rating. On the basis of these appeals, the PEGI Experts Group will develop a more granular set of classification criteria to handle gambling themes and the simulation, teaching and glamorisation of gambling in different age categories, which will now include 12 but also keep 18 as an age category for games that simulate gambling typically played in casinos and betting halls."

So there we have it, another win for Balatro, a game that has sweeped a ton of awards in 2024 and recently just been added to Game Pass too.