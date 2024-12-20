Balatro wins big at the 2024 Indie Game Awards

20 awards were given out to the best indie games and studios of the year.
The inaugural Indie Game Awards took place on Thursday. Presented by Six One Indie, the awards ceremony seeks to celebrate the creativity, innovation, and passion that we see in our indie games. As people become more frustrated with certain AAA releases, it seems like indie titles could very well be our future, and 2024 has been a great year for them.
Balatro won the biggest prize, earning itself the Indie Game of the Year Award, as well as a nod for Gameplay Design. It was also nominated for plenty of other awards, but there was a nice mix of winners sprinkled in. Another Crab's Treasure won for Notable Achievement in Accessibility, Little Kitty, Big City picked up Best Debut, and a wide array of indies were celebrated. Check out the full list of nominees and winners below: