Balatro wins big at the 2024 Indie Game Awards

The inaugural Indie Game Awards took place on Thursday. Presented by Six One Indie, the awards ceremony seeks to celebrate the creativity, innovation, and passion that we see in our indie games. As people become more frustrated with certain AAA releases, it seems like indie titles could very well be our future, and 2024 has been a great year for them.

Balatro won the biggest prize, earning itself the Indie Game of the Year Award, as well as a nod for Gameplay Design. It was also nominated for plenty of other awards, but there was a nice mix of winners sprinkled in. Another Crab's Treasure won for Notable Achievement in Accessibility, Little Kitty, Big City picked up Best Debut, and a wide array of indies were celebrated. Check out the full list of nominees and winners below:

Debut Game



Arranger



Lil' Guardsman



Little Kitty, Big City - WINNER



Loddlenaut



MULLET MADJACK



Worldless



Notable Achievement in Accessibility



Another Crab's Treasure - WINNER



Elsie



Periphery Synthetic



Pine Hearts



SteamWorld Heist II



Surmount: A Mountain Climbing Adventure



Music



Core Keeper



Flock



Pacific Drive - WINNER



The Cub



Thrasher



Wild Bastards



Visual Design



Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus



Crow Country



Harold Halibut - WINNER



Hauntii



The Plucky Squire



Ultros



Bite-Sized Game



Buckshot Roulette



Clickholding



Duck Detective: The Secret Salami



Minami Lane



Please Touch the Artwork 2



Thank Goodness You're Here - WINNER



Innovation



Cryptmaster - WINNER



KarmaZoo



Lorelei and the Laser Eyes



ODDADA



Rusty's Retirement



UFO 50



Emotional Impact



In Stars and Time



Kind Words 2



Neva - WINNER



Selfloss



Thirsty Suitors



Until Then



Gameplay Design



Balatro - WINNER



Grunn



Minishoot Adventures



Nine Sols



Tiny Glade



Victory Heat Rally



Community Management



Aggro Crab - WINNER



Black Tabby Games



LocalThunk



Massive Monster



NPC Studio



Pounce Light



Narrative



1000xRESIST - WINNER



ARCO



Caravan SandWitch



Fear The Spotlight



Last Time I Saw You



Mouthwashing



Women-Led Game



Gourdlets



Keylocker



Love, Ghostie



Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber. - WINNER



Nightmare Kart



The Crimson Diamond



Solo Development



Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield



Animal Well - WINNER



Children of the Sun



Crypt Custodian



Knuckle Sandwich



Magical Delicacy



Game of the Year