Balatro tops 500,000 sold units

We loved our time with LocalThunk's poker roguelike Balatro, and clearly so did many of you around the world. We say this because it has now been reported that Balatro has shifted 500,000 sold units since its release 11 days ago.

"Balatro has hit the 500,000 copies mark in just 10 days across all platforms!

"Thank you for your amazing support - we're beyond grateful!"

