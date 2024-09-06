Balatro releases on mobile on the 26th of September

HQ

We all know how dangerous Balatro can be with our time. Just one run, you tell yourself before going to bed. Then, suddenly hours have passed and you might as well stay up until the crack of dawn and keep chasing the higher Antes.

Now, Balatro is jumping from its console and PC market onto phones. The roguelike card game will arrive on mobile at the end of this month, specifically the 26th of September. It'll be available on Apple Arcade, the App Store, and Google Play.

Balatro coming to mobile may well signal the end of productivity as we know it. While the game has already proven addictive to normal gamers, mobile players are a different breed and will likely be able to spend hours upon hours easily playing the roguelike hit of the year.