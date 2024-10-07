Balatro is nominated for three Golden Joystick Awards, but its creator is asking for a vote for another indie

HQ

Balatro was the big indie sensation at the beginning of 2024. A game as simple as it is addictive, it took us all by surprise and has recently spread to mobile devices. And now that we're in the final stretch of the year, it's time to check out the first nominations on the awards circuit across the video game industry, and see if Balatro takes the indie crown.

So far it has had a more than good start, as it has been nominated in the Golden Joystick Awards for Best Audio Design, Best PC Game of the Year and Best Indie Game. It was Balatro's sole developer, LocalThunk, who broke the news a few days ago on Twitter/X, but even more surprising is his comment about it.

Of course, the creator appreciates the fans' love for his card game, but asks to focus attention on another of this year's nominees, Arco. The title that weaves together three stories of revenge in pixel art and published by Panic is well worth your attention, and even more so now that it has the absolute admiration of the Balatro developer. A gesture that, on the other hand, honours him even more.

Have you played Arco and Balatro? Which one do you think deserves an award?