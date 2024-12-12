Balatro has yet another ace up its sleeve

HQ

Balatro, the poker-themed rogue-like deckbuilder developed by a single indie developer under the studio name LocalThunk, has reached an incredible milestone, officially selling 3.5 million copies. This success comes less than a year after the game's initial release in February and mere hours before the 2024 Game Awards, where it's nominated for Game of the Year. LocalThunk announced the achievement on Twitter with a touch of humor:

Balatro first launched on PC and consoles, selling over 1 million copies in its first month. While initial excitement gradually slowed, the game surged back into the spotlight following the release of its mobile version in September. This mobile debut not only expanded Balatro's reach but also achieved a major milestone: dethroning Minecraft from its long-held position atop the mobile charts—a title it had defended for an astounding 1,645 days.

The game's unique blend of strategic deckbuilding, poker mechanics, and rogue-like elements has captivated audiences across platforms. And its nomination for Game of the Year at the Game Awards has further fueled discussions and interest.

With the Game Awards just hours away, fans are eagerly waiting to see if Balatro will take home the coveted Game of the Year title. Winning could serve as a significant catalyst for the game's next sales milestone, continuing its unprecedented trajectory.

Are you part of the 3.5 million players enjoying Balatro? Do you think Balatro has the winning hand to claim Game of the Year? Let us know in the comments!